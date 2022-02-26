Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,263 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.30% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SWAN opened at $31.59 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

