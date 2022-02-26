Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 6,614 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.73% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

