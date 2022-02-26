Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 9,221 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after buying an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 105,838 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 73,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

