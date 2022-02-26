Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $560.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.10.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.