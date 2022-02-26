Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,006,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,839,000 after buying an additional 104,091 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.