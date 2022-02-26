Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,425 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

