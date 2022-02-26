Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 19,312 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

