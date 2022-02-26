Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 32,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $23.14.

