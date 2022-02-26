Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Enviva Partners worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

