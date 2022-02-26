Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 165.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $260.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

