Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $311.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

