Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $852,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $198.99 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

