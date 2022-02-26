Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,009 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.