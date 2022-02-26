Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 52,480 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 320,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,129 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 237.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 125,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

