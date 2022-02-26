Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,595 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.

