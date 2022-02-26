Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,368 shares during the period.

QQQJ stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

