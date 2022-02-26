Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $100.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $84.74 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.