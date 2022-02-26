Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

