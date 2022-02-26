Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.