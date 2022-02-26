Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.29.

