Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

