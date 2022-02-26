Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 37.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,928,000 after buying an additional 149,841 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 77.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average is $284.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $418.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

