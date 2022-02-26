Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

