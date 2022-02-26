Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $82.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

