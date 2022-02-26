Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 3,747 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

HACK opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

