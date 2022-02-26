Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

