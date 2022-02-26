Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000.
Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.