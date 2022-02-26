Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.