Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $501,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,254,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,492,710 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.