Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $91.27 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

