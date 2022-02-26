Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

FTSD stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.