Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 16,708 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

