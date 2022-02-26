Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 16,887 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

EWL opened at $48.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

