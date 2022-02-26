Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 650 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 61.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 37.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,928,000 after acquiring an additional 149,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 77.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $167.18 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $418.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
