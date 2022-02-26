Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 8,204 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

