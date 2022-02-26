Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

RGI opened at $182.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $160.82 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.03.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

