Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 104,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,713,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,138,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $1,438,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.25 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.