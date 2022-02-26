Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

ODFL stock opened at $303.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.30. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.77 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

