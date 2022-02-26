Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.77 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

