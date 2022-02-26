Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anthem were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $453.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.59. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.52 and a twelve month high of $472.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

