Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,881 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

