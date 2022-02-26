Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03.

