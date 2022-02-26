Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

