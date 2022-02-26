Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.35 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,778 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,198 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

