Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST opened at $386.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

