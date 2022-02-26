Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.55 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ASML were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $667.12 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $707.84 and a 200 day moving average of $773.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.