Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.74 Million Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,681 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.24% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

