Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

