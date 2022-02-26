Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $2.78 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.
NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.98 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.03.
