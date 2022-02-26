Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.33% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $202.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.09. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $163.04 and a 1-year high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

