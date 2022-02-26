Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 8,734 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.